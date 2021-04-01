Wawa loses its Confederation campus

Article content

Confederation College will close its Wawa campus in August.

The closure affects one part-time position.

The Thunder Bay-based college has seen low enrolment in Wawa for several years.

Students can continue their studies online. Contract training opportunities are also possible, a release says.

Confederation officially opened its Wawa campus in May 2011. Programs included personal support worker, early childhood education and several business programs including accounting, human resources and marketing.

Students have been learning online since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Confederation’s manager of communications and public relations Ashleigh Quarrell in an email. Enrolment for 2020-2021 at the Wawa campus is four students. Work placements will still be done in Wawa.

Enrolment at the Wawa campus peaked at 11 in 2012-2013.

Confederation has eight regional campuses including sites in Marathon, Kenora and Red Lake.

The post-secondary institution “does not anticipate any further changes” to other campus operations.