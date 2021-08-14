Wawa mechanic told to read probation orders

A mechanic is expected to do some heavy-duty reading of his probation orders after he breached his recognizance by being with his former partner two months after being told to stay away from the woman.

Ontario Court Justice John Condon chastised Cody Egan, 26, after he pleaded guilty to not keeping the peace and twice failing to follow his recognizance in incidents from late 2019. Condon had given the orders to the heavy-duty mechanic from Wawa in on Sept. 16 of that year.

“I hope you read the manuals for those heavy-equipment machines better than you read the court orders that have been given to you,” said Condon during an online hearing last Friday. “I don’t know how that could be any clearer than that. Don’t talk to her. Don’t be within 50 metres of her.”

Egan acknowledged he was with former girlfriend, Kourtney Gosselin, their two children and his new girlfriend and her daughter at a room at Quattro Hotel and Conference Centre in Sault Ste. Marie on Nov. 16, 2019. Egan was to avoid, and not communicate with, Gosselin.

The pair was also at Woody’s Pub in Wawa on Dec. 31, 2019. Each knew the other was present, assistant Crown attorney Marie-Eve Talbot told court. Egan was in a disturbance with two others at the bar that night. He was supposed to keep the peace.

A joint submission from Talbot and defence counsel Blair Hagan requested Egan be fined $600 and get 12 months probation. He has six months to pay the fine. His conditions include not bothering Gosselin, take counselling as directed, mention any change of address within 48 hours and not possess any weapons. Egan can continue to use tools for his work as a mechanic.

Hagan said her client was “very remorseful” for what he did.

“He’s embarrassed by his actions at the time,” she told Condon. “Alcohol was involved. It definitely didn’t make the situation any better.”

Egan declined to address court.

“I want you to read (the orders), sir, as closely as you read those mechanic manuals and better than your read the orders that were previously imposed,” said Condon. “Will you do that, sir?”

“Yes, I will,” said Egan.

