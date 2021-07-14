Wawa mine on track to reach 2021 target

A Wawa-area mine produced 30,375 ounces of gold during the second quarter.

Wesdome’s Eagle River Complex saw 29,836 ounces produced from its underground mine and 539 ounces from its Mishi open pit, a release says. The complex is 50 kilometres west of Wawa.

Total production from January to June stands at 52,939 ounces.

Wesdome is “very well-positioned” to reach its target of 92,000 to 105,000 ounces in 2021, said president and CEO Duncan Middlemiss.

The Toronto-based gold company anticipates its Kiena site will start producing gold in the third quarter and 15,000 to 25,000 ounces in the second half of 2021.

Wesdome (TSX: WDO) closed at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company’s share price has ranged from $7.78 to $15.00 during the last 52 weeks.