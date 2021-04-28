Wawa school gets new admin
New leadership will guide a French Catholic school in Wawa.
Michel Lavergne and Stephanie McGregor begin their roles as principal and vice-principal of Ecole Saint-Joseph during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Sabrina Rocca will head Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’s virtual academy, a release says.
