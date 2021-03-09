Wawa schools reopen

Brian Kelly
Classes are back at a pair of Wawa schools after a sewer line froze late last week.

Students at St. Joseph French Immersion and Ecole Saint-Joseph were affected by the freeze-up. With little snow, frost travelled further underground, said Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board communications officer Jim Fitzpatrick told The Sault Star. The pipe is also “very long” making “more of an opportunity for this to happen.”

A vacuum and hot water flusher truck travelled from Sault Ste. Marie to Wawa to dethaw the line.

No other damage to the pipe,” said Fitzpatrick. “Just an ice clog.”

Students, who had to learn online starting last Friday, returned to their classes on Tuesday morning.

More than 250 students attend the two schools that share the same building. A daycare has also resumed operation.

Ecole Saint-Joseph is operated by Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvelon.

