Article content

A person entered a residence in Municipality of Huron Shores, waved a weapon at three occupants and pointed the firearm at their partner, police say.

The incident happened early Thursday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Weapon pointed Back to video

A scuffle followed. The person holding the weapon was forced out of the residence.

The weapon was a replica air pistol.

The accused, 48, of Municipality of Huron Shores, was charged with forcible entry, pointing a firearm and assault with a weapon.

A video bail appearance was made Thursday.

Police won’t release names of accused in domestic disputes in order to protect victims’ identities.