Weapon pointed

Brian Kelly
Jan 15, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read

A person entered a residence in Municipality of Huron Shores, waved a weapon at three occupants and pointed the firearm at their partner, police say.

The incident happened early Thursday.

A scuffle followed. The person holding the weapon was forced out of the residence.

The weapon was a replica air pistol.

The accused, 48, of Municipality of Huron Shores, was charged with forcible entry, pointing a firearm and assault with a weapon.

A video bail appearance was made Thursday.

Police won’t release names of accused in domestic disputes in order to protect victims’ identities.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.