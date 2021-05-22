Weapons, drugs seized
Weapons, narcotics and cash were allegedly found when police executed a search warrant at a west-end residence last Friday afternoon.
Police went to an address in the 300 block of Third Avenue, a release says.
Suspected cocaine and methamphetamine and about $5,600 in cash were seized.
Nicholas Fata, 37, was charged with prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts each breach of probation, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm and nine counts possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.
A male, 16, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and two counts each careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, unauthorzied possession of a firearm, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Maurice Fidd, 18, of Toronto, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and two counts each careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prhobited device or ammunition, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
Erin Nicholson, 39, was charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts each careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused were held for bail court.