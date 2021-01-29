Weapons, Tasers drawn more in 2020

Article content

Police drew their weapons and Tasers more often in 2020 than 2019.

Use of force incidents increased from 74 to 82.

The percentage of calls where use of force was used inched up from .0023 per cent to .0025 per cent last year, said Sgt. Darren Sirie in a use of force report presented to Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board.

“This is consistent with provincial averages, and represents only a slight increase with our service statistics from 2019,” said Sirie.

A total of 121 use of force reports related to the 82 incidents were filed in 2020. That compares to 75 incidents and 104 reports in 2019.

“What that speaks to is an increased level of gun violence and knives in the community,” said Chief Hugh Stevenson during a board meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Twenty use of force reports were submitted in December 2020. Police pointed their weapons seven times. Tasers were aimed at persons nine times and fired once when a “distraught” person “continued to assault” an officer after soft empty hand techniques were used to subdue the individual. A baton was used when a person resisted arrest.