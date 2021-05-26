Welcome centres reopen

Brian Kelly
Welcome centres on Michigan highways will reopen for the Memorial Day weekend.

Fourteen centres were closed due to COVID-19 in March 2020, a release says.

The reopenings on Friday are prompted by more than 55 per cent of eligible Michiganders receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by May 10.

Four centres, including in Monroe County on northbound I-75, will offer COVID-19 testing.

