Wesdome seeks more gold at Wawa mine

An exploration program of $16 million is planned for a Wawa-area gold mine.

Toronto-based Wesdome will dedicate five drills underground and two to three rigs on surface at its Eagle River site 50 kilometres west of Wawa.

“Exploration drilling within the Eagle River mine continues to expand the known zones of gold mineralization,” said vice-president, exploration Mike Michaud during a conference call with analysts on May 13.

Wesdome anticipates doing more than 150,000 metres of drilling at its Northern Ontario site this year.

Eagle River Complex, made up of Eagle River Underground Mine and Mishi Open Pit, produced 22,564 ounces of gold from January to March. That’s down 10 per cent from the same three-month span in 2020 when production stood at 25,122 ounces.

Wesdome says Eagle River grades were slightly below what was expected, but improved during the quarter.

Eagle River Complex is expected to produce 92,000 to 105,000 ounces in 2021.