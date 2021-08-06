White River mine owner faces cash crunch

The owner of a gold mine in White River needs additional cash by the fourth quarter.

Harte Gold “does not expect” to make enough cash from its mine operations in the next year “to fund fully planned investment activities and debt service obligations.”

The Toronto-based company received notice of default from Appian last Tuesday.

Appian helped Harte Gold with financing to restart the mine in 2020 after production was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A workplace transmission of COVID-19 reduced production at Harte Gold’s Sugar Zone Mine in late June.

The mind produced 11,283 ounces from April to June. That compares to 11,776 ounces during the second quarter in 2020, the company says. Harte Gold lost $900,000 in this year’s second quarter. That’s down from net earnings of $5.8 million from April to June 2020.

Production didn’t increase during the second quarter due to a labour shortage, reduced equipment reliability and the need for more definition infill drilling and accelerated mine development, said president and CEO Frazer Bourchier.

“I still believe in the long-term value potential of this mine,” he said. “To unlock and sustain elevated levels of operating performance, accelerating capital and some additional capital is required.”

Average ore processed slipped from 716 tonnes per day in the first quarter to 674 tones during the second quarter. Harte Gold “has a plan” to increase the daily process rate to 800 tonnes per day with a future target of 1,200 tonnes per day.

Harte Gold (TSX: HRT) closed at seven cents on Thursday. Shares have ranged from five cents to 22 cents during the last 52 weeks.