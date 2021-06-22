White River mine owner seeks help

Article content

The owner of a gold mine in White River is working with Scotiabank to consider funding options to ensure the company’s financial liquidiy.

“A number of interested parties” have inked confidentiality agreements and are doing their due diligence of Harte Gold, a release says.

The Toronto-based company is also working with a U.S.-based debt adviser to consider possible debt-financing solutions. Options include a refinancing of Harte Gold’s senior credit facilities.

BNP Paribas has temporarily reduced the minimum liquidity requirements under Harte Gold’s senior credit facility from $10 million to $4.75 million until June 30. Harte Gold is working with BNP on additional amendments to the senior credit facility.

The Sugar Zone mine produced 11,776 ounces in the first quarter. Harte Gold sold 12,349 ounces generating $27.4 million in revenue.

Harte Gold had $21.1 million on hand as of March 31. The company will need more cash in the next few months. Harte Gold wants to process 800 tons per day to produce about 5,200 ounces of gold per month.