Willowgrove United welcomes new minister

Brian Kelly
Rev. Hati Mvundura is the new minister at Willowgrove United Church.

A native of Zimbabwe, Mvundura had served at Hillcrest United Church in Fort Nelson, B.C., since August 2016.

Mvundura begins work at the Tilley Road church on Monday.

