Windows broken, suspect sought
A suspect is sought after several windows were damaged downtown.
The mischief was done in the 400 and 500 blocks of Queen Street East on May 15 at about 8:30 p.m., a release says.
A male suspect wore dark clothing, work pants, a black hat and had a backpack. He may have been carrying an axe.
Anyone with information about the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com.
