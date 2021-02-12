





Article content One of the largest spectacles ever undertaken by Sault Ste. Marie took place in the summer of 1932 – Wolf Week. Following the worst year of the Great Depression, James Curran, editor of The Sault Star, and other Sault notables hoped that Wolf Week would bring business to the Sault while reviving community spirits. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wolf Week celebrated Indigenous culture Back to video From July 25-30 more than 10,000 people visited the Sault from across North America bringing needed cash to the local economy and inspiration to thousands. Like many other events organized in the Sault, the Anishinaabeg played a central role. In April, W. J. McCormack, J. H. McDonald, and J. W. Curran visited Garden River to discuss Wolf Week plans. There, they met with Tom Thibault and Albert Wahbunosa who readily agreed to undertake the Hiawatha Play and promised to “give favourable consideration to the proposal to establish an Indian camp on Queen Street.” Additionally, The Sault Star reported that 25 players would be involved. While the needed equipment would come from the reserve, the newspaper also noted that the cost of the play was still being negotiated and would most likely take the form of a lump sum.

Article content A variety of daily displays, events, and activities could be enjoyed throughout Wolf Week. Every day offerings for attendees included a pack of wolves, beaver, moose, deer, fox, and other animals from the region located near the courthouse. Next to the courthouse was an “Indian camp with birchbark canoe building and handicraft.” Additionally, a ‘museum’ of sorts, run by the Soo Hackle Club, was on the grounds were locals had donated or loaned items tied to the Sault’s past. There was a daily tea, sporting events, nightly dance at the aerodrome (Ontario Provincial Air Service hangars), checker clinic and competition, and “raffle for a wolf and bear,” while North-West Mounted Police officers wandered the grounds. Finally, more adventurous attendees could opt to run the rapids starting from Whitefish Island “with voyageurs” – made up of experienced Anishinaabeg and Métis canoeists, such as Maydwayyash whose canoe could hold up to eight people. In addition to these activities, each day of Wolf Week had its own theme with associated events. Wolf Week began on Sunday, July 24 with International Day that included a church service and hymns in six European languages. It was followed with American Day on July 25. Hundreds of American troops entered Canada and along with the Canadian military offered a parade and musical performance. In the evening a baseball match took place between the Garden River Ojibways. Hiawatha Day, July 26, relied exclusively on the Anishinaabeg. It included the 32nd annual performance of the Hiawatha Pageant at Bellevue Park with Tom Thibault, Mrs. C. Wigwas (Mongose), Albert Wahbunosa, Sam Wahbunosa, Amos Zack (Mukwa), Mrs. John Lewis (Deadebanungong), John Wigwas (Babahmwedung), Frank Larose, Walter Puckquchinine, and John Thibault performing the titular roles of Hiawatha, Minnehaha, Pau-Puk Kee-Wis, Chibiabo, Iagoo, Nokomis, Arrow Maker, Black Robe, infant Hiawatha, and boy Hiawatha respectively.

Article content The 1923 Brule Play was also performed with Horace Souliere as Brule and Harry Gagnon as Grenolle as well as the Hiawatha performers. The Hiawatha performance was repeated on July 27 during Community Day. That evening an Alouette competition was held with the French Canadian choir from the Sault, led by H. Gagnon, winning. Their winning repertoire included Alouette, Ma Boule, Vive La Canadienne and A La Claire Fountaine. Swim Day, on July 28, took place at Bell’s Point where more than 6,000 gathered to watch a variety of swimming competitions, such as a professional five-mile swim and amateur aquatic races. In addition, Sam and Dick Pine demonstrated log rolling while the three-mile swim was in progress. July 29 was Wolf Day which included “water sports” and an airplane exhibition as well as a lacrosse game between Thessalon and Sault. The final day, Barbecue Day, July 30, featured a “Hudson’s Bay Barbecue”, The barbecue featured a 300-pound ox being roasted on a spit while Indigenous trappers visited a recreated HBC store to conduct trade, and included songs by the French Canadian choir as well as a demonstration of habitant dancing by H. St. Jules, A. Boullion, R. Rochon, and Rene Desaute. With grandiosity, The Sault Star noted that the dance performance “far out rivalled in its intricate steps (the) much vaunted Russian ballet and was a revelation to the spectators.” The Anishinaabeg also contributed dances to the barbecue performance. Once the performance was over, everyone in attendance was served roast ox before watching the evening firework display.

Article content According to The Sault Star and Toronto Star reporting of the week’s events, the Hiawatha Play and the Indian village were the greatest attractions. The village held 15 teepees and some tents, where a group of 28 people spent the entire week. The ‘villagers’ daily donned costumes and entertained tourists. In the middle of the village Sam Wahbunosa built a cedar roundhouse. Each teepee held a variety of “handicrafts”, including ash baskets of all sizes, woven mats, quill and bead work. Mishisanoka (Mrs. H. Zack), for instance, demonstrated how to make rush mats and ash baskets, while her husband Amos demonstrated creating ash splints for weaving. Albert Wahbunosa and Tom Thibeault worked as co-ordinators of the village and as greeters. Joe Sangause and Alex Niganobe from Mississauga demonstrated building birchbark canoes throughout the week. Aside from witnessing this recreation of village life, visitors could see Shingwauk’s wampum belt as well as listen to Anishinaabeg stories and lessons. Wigwas, in particular, regaled visitors of stories of his travels and demonstrated “Indian games.” Finally, many of the materials on display within the teepees were sold to the visitors. Wolf Week also presented the opportunity for Anishinaabeg from Northern Ontario to socialize and discuss common concerns. For instance, Chief Obotoosoway (Abotossaway) from Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation discussed the issue of hunting, trapping, and fishing rights. His call for the enforcement and recognition of treaty rights was carried by The Sault Star. Likewise, the crowds visiting the Indian village and watching the performances heard Anishinaabemowin and learned of Indigenous past and present.

Article content Significantly, Wolf Week events, while aimed at boosting the Sault’s revenue during the Great Depression, relied heavily on the cooperation and association of the Anishinaabeg. Or as The Sault Star stated on May 25, in the months leading up the spectacle, “Naturally a large portion of the ‘Wolf Week’ entertainment will centre upon the Indian, his tradition, and handicraft, and the conditions under which he lived before the white man came.” Reporting on Wolf Week found in major Canadian newspapers, focused often on the Anishinaabeg participation and performances. In the end, Wolf Week stories were carried by more than 50 Canadian papers. By all accounts Wolf Week far exceeded the organizers vision, which left many speculating if another event would be organized for the summer of 1933. While the participation by the Métis (a.k.a “French Canadians”) and the Anishinaabeg brought Indigenous cultures to the fore, it also offered opportunities to earn much-needed cash during the Depression, and worked toward positive relations with the Sault, its business elite, and society more generally. Karl S. Hele is an member of Garden River First Nation and an associate professor of Canadian and Indigenous studies at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B.

