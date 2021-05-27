Article content

A woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run collision in Sault Ste. Marie’s west end early Thursday.

A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area of Second Line West and Brunswick Avenue at about 6 a.m., police say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hit and run kills woman Back to video

She was found with significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver did not remain where the collision happened.

Second Line West was closed between Farwell Terrace and Korah Road for about six hours following the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 705-949-6300.

Another pedestrian was struck and killed on Second Line West, near Goulais Avenue, on April 26. The driver stayed at the scene.