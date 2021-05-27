Hit and run kills woman

Brian Kelly
May 27, 2021  •  21 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service investigates a pedestrian fatality on Second Line West on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service investigates a pedestrian fatality on Second Line West on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

A woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run collision in Sault Ste. Marie’s west end early Thursday.

A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area of Second Line West and Brunswick Avenue at about 6 a.m., police say.

She was found with significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver did not remain where the collision happened.

Second Line West was closed between Farwell Terrace and Korah Road for about six hours following the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 705-949-6300.

Another pedestrian was struck and killed on Second Line West, near Goulais Avenue, on April 26. The driver stayed at the scene.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers