Woman hits worker at Churchill Boulevard business: Police

A woman is accused of hitting an employee when she allegedly took merchandise from a Churchill Boulevard business on Monday.

Goods valued at about $32 were taken, police say.

The female was allegedly found with suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine in her possession.

The female was allegedly found with suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine in her possession.

Patience McKinnon, 22, was charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, breach of probation and two counts possession of a controlled substance.

Her court date is Aug. 30.