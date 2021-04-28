Woman hurt in fire

Article content

A woman was hurt in an apartment fire at Lions Place early Tuesday.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services was called to 623 Bay St., shortly before 6 a.m.

“Smoking materials” caused the fire, a release says.

The woman’s injuries were not life threatening, said fire prevention officer Aaron Gravelle in an email.

A damage estimate to the unit was not available. A working smoke alarm was in the apartment.