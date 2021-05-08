Article content

UPDATE: OPP report Boyer-Gionette found Saturday night.

A woman from Spanish is missing.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Woman is missing Back to video

Shayna Boyer-Gionette, 25, was last seen on Saturday at 7 a.m. at Spanish River Inn, Ontario Provincial Police say.

She is described as five-foot-six, 110 pounds with a slim build, medium-length straight hair and brown eyes.

Boyer-Gionette was last seen wearing a long black coat with silver trim and orange and yellow Timberland boots.

Anyone with information about Boyer-Gionette can call OPP at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.