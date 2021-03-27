Woman knocked to ground

Article content

A man knocked a woman to the ground and demanded cash, police say.

The incident happened last Friday on Queen Street East at about 1 p.m.

No money was given to the male. He left the area and was found later that afternoon.

The woman was brought to Sault Area Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Corey McIntyre, 28, was charged with robbery and held for weekend and statutory holiday court.