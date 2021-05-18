





Murder victim mourned

Article content A woman found murdered on James Street was “very kind and thoughtful” and assisted others access help at Soup Kitchen Community Centre. Sault Ste. Marie Police Service was called to the 100 block of James Street at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. A dead female was found. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Murder victim mourned Back to video “An investigation began and at this time officers are investigating this case as a homicide,” police said Tuesday. A suspect is still being sought. Police did not release the victim’s name or the specific location where she was found. Neighbours identified her as Charlotte, but did not know her surname. She lived above Al’s Pub for about a year, neighbour Joe Maione told The Sault Star on Wednesday. “She was part of the community,” he said in a shaded area near the soup kitchen. Maione, who carves walking sticks, gave Charlotte one of his creations in return for shellac. Maione called her slaying “very, very upsetting.” He “didn’t believe” news of her death when told at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Article content “Bad apples in a bushel, they spoil the other ones,” said Maione. “Charlotte was a good apple.” Janet Daynard has lived in Jamestown for eight years. She made a memorial for Charlotte, noting the murder victim will be “forever missed,” and hung the tribute in a flower box across from the soup kitchen. “I thought it was a good idea and everybody else that knew Charlotte did, too,” said Daynard. “I didn’t know her, but I still care.” She plans to make a more lasting memorial later and add flowers nearby. Daynard wants the small tribute to Charlotte “to keep the community awareness of what’s going on and make them aware that we are a community. “We should all care for each other,” she said. Several violent, sometimes fatal, incidents have happened in the area where Charlotte was found dead. Patrice Gregoire, 46, was fatally stabbed outside Spadoni Furniture and Appliances in July 2014. A man survived being shot at the rectory of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on nearby Cathcart Street in November 2017. A victim suffered life-threatening injuries when their James Street residence was entered in May 2019. Several people were charged. Charlotte was a regular at the soup kitchen. Food services and financial manager Ron Sim said she came to Sault Ste. Marie from a Northern First Nation. She asked centre staff where she could go for supports when she started dropping by about early 2020. Sim described Charlotte as kind, soft spoken and caring for a few others who accompanied her to get food. She “pretty much” attended daily with her final visit last Friday.

Article content Sim called her slaying “very unsettling” especially for neighbourhood residents who have children or who are elderly and have rarely left their homes since the COVID-19 pandemic started. “A lot” of officers are on scene “to determine what happened,” said police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit. A command unit was parked at Sault Multimodal Terminal on Cathcart Street. A police drone was in the area. Forensic and emergency unit officers were at Al’s Pub at 196 James St. Yellow tape marked off areas in front, and south of, Al’s Pub. Daynard and Maione want a community centre bearing Charlotte’s name to be built in the neighbourhood. The site could offer job training, housing and recreation facilities. Daynard and Maione are willing to auction off walking sticks they’ve made to raise cash for Charlotte’s funeral. Anyone with information her murder can call Det. Sgt. Marc Dubie at 705-949-6300, ext. 114 or Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477. Tips can also be made online. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

