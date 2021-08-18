Woman pleads to stealing wallet and vehicle, throwing sandwich

A woman stole a wallet, broke into a motel room and tossed a sandwich at the police station to start 2021.

Jessica Warren pleaded guilty to several offences, including theft under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle and break and enter, before Ontario Court Justice Romuald Kwolek on Tuesday.

She took a wallet containing about $230 from a woman who was giving her a ride on Jan. 9, said assistant Crown attorney Robert Skeggs during an online hearing. Warren took another person’s vehicle and drove it into an automobile on Jan. 14. Damage included a side mirror being knocked off and smashed headlights. Purple fentanyl was in her possession.

On Feb. 6, Warren was found in a room that should have been vacant at the Skyline Motel on Great Northern Road. Two televisions from the room were in her vehicle.

Warren “became upset” when she was being held in a cell at Sault Ste. Marie Police Service on Feb. 11, said Skeggs. She threw a sandwich, dumped orange jucie and threw a bottle into a hallway. The same day a “very agitated” Warren was throwing papers around the building’s lobby. She threatened to smash all the windows of cruisers parked outside. Warren struggled with police “the entire time” she was brought to a booking-in room.

Defense counsel was Mark Palombi.

A pre-sentence report was ordered. Warren returns to court on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. for sentencing. She is being held at Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre.

