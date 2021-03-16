Woman wanted on warrants

Brian Kelly
Mar 16, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
OPP cruiser

A woman wanted on numerous warrants was arrested in Elliot Lake last Saturday evening.

The incident happened on Spruce Avenue, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Rachel Jacobs, 35, of Elliot Lake, was charged with fail to comply with release order, break and enter, personation with intent, fail to comply and two counts theft under $5,000.

She was to appear in bail court in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers