Woman wanted on warrants

A woman wanted on numerous warrants was arrested in Elliot Lake last Saturday evening.

The incident happened on Spruce Avenue, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Rachel Jacobs, 35, of Elliot Lake, was charged with fail to comply with release order, break and enter, personation with intent, fail to comply and two counts theft under $5,000.

She was to appear in bail court in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.