Women paddle from Sault to help First Nations
Article content
Two women will paddle from Sault Ste. Marie to Spanish following the recent discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in British Columbia.
Advertisement
Article content
Lue Mahaffey and Paige Simon were deeply affected when they learned of the 215 children discovered at Kamloops Indian Residential School in the spring.
Women paddle from Sault to help First Nations Back to video
“There’s been a history that we have buried, that we have literally hidden for so many years,” said Mahaffey, a Thessalon resident.
Simon, an Eabametoong First Nation member who is a second-year social work student at Algoma University, wanted to do something in response to the graves being found, but didn’t know what. Mahaffey, who she’s known for more than a decade, suggested a canoe trip between the two communities. The pair start their roughly 260-kilometre trek in Mahaffey’s 16-foot touring canoe on Saturday. They expect to take 14 to 17 days averaging 17 kilometres a day to reach the community of 700.
Shingwauk Indian Residential School operated at the current university site for nearly a century. St. Peter Claver School for Boys and St. Joseph’s School for Girls were based in Spanish.
“A lot of intense planning and research” began after Mahaffey suggested the expedition around Canada Day, said Simon.
“We didn’t want to lose momentum,” said Mahaffey. “There’s been a lot of wonderful things that people are doing, but we wanted to create an initiative that’s both Indigenous and non-Indigenous led as a united front to say we can work together to see change happen.”
Mahaffey and Simon want to raise $75,000, or 50 cents for every Indigenous child who attended a residential school, to support Water First Education and Training. They’ve already raised $9,950 from 56 supporters to assist the non-government organization that helps First Nations deal with water problems.
Advertisement
Article content
“It’s been pretty neat, the generosity of people,” said Mahaffey, a co-ordinator with DayStar Native Outreach and community support service worker with Thessalon First Nation. “I think there’s been a lot of people who’ve wanted an avenue to be able to do something for the First Peoples, to show Indigenous peoples that there are other Canadians and other Indigenous people who care about the circumtances that so many First Peoples are facing in usually more remote places, but even places that aren’t so remote.”
Simon and Mahaffey hope to meet with residential school survivors and residents of communities during their journey.
Their trek can be tracked online at linktr.ee/canoeforeverychild
Mahaffey and Simon will wear small patches of moose hide to support Moose Hide Campaign, a grassroots effort by Indigenous and non-Indigenous men to end violence against women and children.
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter