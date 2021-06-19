





Wood battles back from addiction

Article content Alex Wood had a problem. The comedian from Sault Ste. Marie’s heavy use of drugs and booze was punishing his body. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wood battles back from addiction Back to video Cocaine use messed up his septum. He suffered from pancreatitis twice in 2015. The former St. Basil Secondary student remembers the experience as “the worst pain I’ve ever been in.” The second time his pancreas became enflamed Wood dealt with alcoholic withdrawal symptoms including delirium tremors and seizures. “It really crystalized ‘OK I have a serious problem,’” he told The Sault Star during a recent telephone interview from Toronto. “I’m an addict.” Explaining why he became an addict prompts “a complex answer” from Wood. He can’t point to one specific incident Wood, who lived in the Sault until he was 15, mentions “childhood trauma,” genetics, “addiction issues” on both sides of his family. He remembers gorging himself on pizza until he threw up when he was a child. “There was never an off switch,” Wood said. He started to drink to excess when he was 14. Hard drugs, mostly cocaine with some occasionally ecstasy use, started at 17. Magic mushrooms and opioids followed.

Article content “It would be everything, whatever I could get my hands on,” said Wood. His weight would fluctuate “drastically” from 200 to 230 pounds in his twenties depending when he was using cocaine. Wood dropped out of university and flunked out of college where he was studying television broadcasting. He’d cut class to drink and do drugs. Wood ruefully notes the training “could have helped my (stand-up) career immeasurably.” He opted not to go treatment right away after his second brush with pancreatic. That was a mistake. Relapses followed. When he first decided to get sober, Wood relapsed after seven months. He did hard drugs for the rest of the year. Wood had gone to some Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, but acknowledges he “didn’t really take it as seriously as I should have.” He returned to the fellowship group and started getting therapy in early 2019. Wood calls the latter sessions “the best form of everything – maintaining my sobriety, but also my mental health.” He went weekly for about two years and just recently stepped back to biweekly appointments. “It’s exciting,” said Wood. “I struggle saying I’m proud of myself, but I’m actually proud of myself for how much I really did put into therapy.” Support from his family and friends were also “paramount” in improving his health. Woods decided to go “full detox” and tackle other vices that were affecting his life – everything from coffee, sugar and pornography to social media.

Article content “I would just jump from substance to substance,” he said. “Substances are just really good ways to make you not deal with bad things that happen to you or things that you should be working on about yourself.” His goal was to “operate my brain and my life without constantly needing to artificially raise the dopamine in my brain.” Wood was surprised by the “surprising response” to his podcast, Alex Wood Quits Everything. A friend and fellow comedian, Charles Demers, read an article Woods wrote for Vice to promote his series. He offered Wood a book deal. Float Like a Butterfly, Drink Mint Tea: How I Beat the S—t Out of All My Addictions, from Robin’s Egg Books, came out in April. “All the best things I’ve ever done are autobiographical in nature,” said Wood. “I guess it’s just what I’m best at … I don’t know how to write it any other way. There’s still times randomly throughout the day where I will have a chill run down my spine thinking about a random person that I haven’t spoken to in 15 years potentially reading the book. It’s worth the sacrifice.” The reward is feedback he gets from readers “saying really personal things. “It’s hard not to feel like you did something right,” said Wood. His book can be ordered at www.arsenalpulp.com btkelly@postmedia.com

