Article content

The pastor of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church will leave Sault Ste. Marie in the fall for a new posting in Sudbury.

Rev. Pat Woods begins serving at Our Lady of Hope on Sept. 1, a decree of transfer from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Woods moves to Sudbury parish Back to video

His successor at St. Jerome’s has yet to be named.

Woods also served at Our Lady of Good Counsel from 2011 to 2014.