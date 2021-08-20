Wyloo chose no confidentiality pact, Noront says

Wyloo chose not to enter a confidentiality agreement and have access to due diligence information when making its bid to takeover Noront Resources, the Toronto-based company says.

Noront is responding to a statement put out by Wyloo Metals on Thursday. Wyloo is considering beefing up its bid for Noront.

Its initial offer to takeover Noront was made this spring.

Its initial offer to takeover Noront was made this spring. That bid of 31.5 cents a share was later bettered by 55 cents a share by BHP Lonsdale, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP, in late July.

Noront can share information with Wyloo if the company plans to make an offer superior to BHP, a release says.

Wyloo is Noront’s largest shareholder, owning 23 per cent of the company’s shares. BHP Lonsdale’s bid can be successful if more than 50 per cent of the shares Wyloo doesn’t own are tendered to its offer.

Noront’s board of directors still backs BHP’s bid.

In 2019, Noront announced plans to build a ferrochrome smelter in Sault Ste. Marie. Construction is to start in 2025 and become operational in 2028.

Noront (TSXV: NOT) closed at 62 cents on Thursday. The company’s shares have ranged from 15 cents to 64 cents during the last 52 weeks.