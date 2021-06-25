Y heads back to waterfront
Sault Ste. Marie YMCA is bringing summer camps for children back to the city’s waterfront nearly a decade after putting up its RYTAC site for sale.
The Y and Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie owned Rotary/YMCA Tennis and Aquatics Club since 1969. The site was formerly the St. Mary’s River Boat Club. Sault College took ownership of the McPhail Avenue property in 2014 and opened its Waterfront Adventure Centre in 2019.
The Y’s summer camps will run for nine weeks.
“It’s quite exciting for us to have them back,” said Janice Beatty, vice-president of corporate and student services, at an online meeting of the college’s board of governors on Thursday afternoon. The Y, she added, “is coming home in a sense.”
Youngsters will play pickleball, tennis and beach volleyball, but will not do water sports. The camps will be close to Bellevue Park “and other resources in the area,” said Beatty. Weekly bike rides in the area are also planned.
COVID-19 restrictions meant fitness equipment must be kept three metres apart. That meant some items were moved to the main gym, reducing capacity for other activities by 50 per cent. The Y sought community partners so camp activities could be moved out of its McNabb Street building to other sites with more space, said Matthew LaMontagna, supervisor of child, youth and family programs.
He’s excited for children to get a chance to play at Sault College’s recreation site.
“I think it’d be really, really great for the kids today to experience that,” LaMontagna told The Sault Star on Friday afternoon.
The camps are open to youngsters eight to 12. Maximum capacity is 21 campers per week. Weeks have 10 to 15 children registered. Registration can be done by setting up an in-person appointment by emailing info@ssmymca.ca. Online registration can be done at https://ca.apm.activecommunities.com/ssymca/Home
Sault College is also partnering with Thrive Tours. The ecocultural tourism outfit will stop at the centre as part of its expeditions.
Activities, incuding trivia nights, are planned to attract visitors to the centre’s cafe and patio. The centre is licensed for alcohol and will offer a limited selection of wine, beer and coolers.
“We’re really quite excited for the season,” said Beatty. “We were quite disappointed last year that we couldn’t operate.”
