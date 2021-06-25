Y heads back to waterfront

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie YMCA is bringing summer camps for children back to the city’s waterfront nearly a decade after putting up its RYTAC site for sale.

The Y and Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie owned Rotary/YMCA Tennis and Aquatics Club since 1969. The site was formerly the St. Mary’s River Boat Club. Sault College took ownership of the McPhail Avenue property in 2014 and opened its Waterfront Adventure Centre in 2019.

The Y’s summer camps will run for nine weeks.

“It’s quite exciting for us to have them back,” said Janice Beatty, vice-president of corporate and student services, at an online meeting of the college’s board of governors on Thursday afternoon. The Y, she added, “is coming home in a sense.”

Youngsters will play pickleball, tennis and beach volleyball, but will not do water sports. The camps will be close to Bellevue Park “and other resources in the area,” said Beatty. Weekly bike rides in the area are also planned.