Yard waste collection returns

Yard and leaf waste collection starts next week in Sault Ste. Marie.

Leaves, grass clippings and garden waste is collected every two weeks until Nov. 19, weather permitting, a release says. There is no bag limit.

Material must be in biodegradable bags that are collected on garbage day.

Residents outside the Fourth Line and Allen’s Side Road boundaries can call 705-759-5201 for individual pickup.

Brush, branches, trees and woods are accepted at the municipal landfill.

Call 705-759-5201 or see www.saultstemarie.ca/waste for more information.