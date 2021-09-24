YMCA's new CEO is Robert Burns

Article content

Robert Burns is Sault Ste. Marie YMCA’s new chief executive officer.

The Lake Superior State University graduate was most recently membership and business development officer at Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce. Burns has served as the chair of the Y’s board of directors for two years and has also sat on committees.

Anne Markkula was interim CEO for 10 months. She will continue to serve as the Y’s chief financial officer.