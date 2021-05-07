Zorzi drives home a winner
Samantha Zorzi plans to get rolling with the cash she won from Algoma Residential Community Hospice’s online 50/50 draw in April.
The recent Sault College nursing graduate won $34,720 with ticket number J-6908603.
Zorzi plans to use some of the cash to buy a new car.
Draw proceeds help ARCH help about 200 residents, and their families, annually.
Deadline to buy tickets for the next draw is May 31 at 5 p.m.
