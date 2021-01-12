LOCKDOWN! Ontario issues stay-at-home order

Premier Doug Ford has issued a 28-day provincial stay-at-home order and this time, police, inspectors and bylaw enforcement officers will have the power to enforce the regulations.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 12, 2021
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has issued a state of emergency and is imposing a 28-day lockdown across the province.

Lockdown measures will begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning, ordering people to stay at home unless they require essential needs like groceries or prescriptions, accessing health care, for exercise or for essential care worker.

Ford said the order is “a drastic measure, one we don’t take lightly” and enforcement efforts and inspections will be increased across communities.

The order is designed to restrict movement of citizens and reduce daily contact with others outside an immediate household in an attempt to flatten the growing curve of the coronavirus that is stressing the province’s health care system.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people.

Employers are ordered to ensure that any employee who can work from home, does so.

Limits will also be put on construction projects and sites but essential projects will be permitted to continue.

All non-essential retail stores, including hardware stores, alcohol retailers, and those offering curbside pickup or delivery, must open no earlier than 7 a.m. and close no later than 8 p.m.

The restricted hours of operation do not apply to stores that primarily sell food, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and restaurants for takeout or delivery.

Five school boards in southern Ontario have also ordered to stay closed until at least Feb. 10.

An inspection blitz will also begin in Big Box stores to ensure that the state of emergency and regulations are being enforced.

Ford said he does not believe in curfews and the government has decided not to implement one.

Instead, police, inspection officers and bylaw officers will be provided with authority to enforce the province’s orders by issuing tickets to individuals who do not comply with the stay-at-home order, or those not wearing a mask or face covering indoors as well as retail operators and companies who do not enforce the regulations.

Ford say the province “has some dark days ahead” and faces “turbulent waters” as the “health care system is on the brink of collapse with levels we haven’t seen before” and community spread of the virus is increasing.

City CAO Malcolm White said he expects the city will receive the details of the order tomorrow.

Since the community has been in a lockdown since Dec. 26, he believes there will be some ‘changes’ or ‘tweaking’ to services currently offered by the city.

For instance, he said, managing outdoor recreational facilities with the smaller gathering numbers will be under review, especially the boarded rinks, which have had challenges keeping numbers in check.

“We will work with Algoma Public Health to see what can be done to ensure our residents can still exercise outside, but maintain physical distancing and public health guidelines,” he said.

Indoor recreational facilities have been closed since the last lockdown order and some staff have been laid off by the city.

“Right now we will be looking at redeployment options where activity is ongoing and we may need to increase staff levels to ensure their continued usage within the guidelines,” he said.

Public access to city buildings, including the Ron Irwin Civic Centre, have been limited for weeks and the majority of employees are working from home but those numbers will again be reviewed, he said.

Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce CEO Rory Ring said the additional measures will be a struggle for businesses, especially those service industry who were ramping up to resume operations and purchasing items to restart.

Northern Ontario businesses were forced to between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9. The provincial government then decided to extend the closure for another two weeks based on rising positive COVID-19 numbers. Only essential businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and banks, can open their doors to customers until Jan. 23.

Deciding what to do in two-week bursts frustrates the enterprises Ring represents.

“That makes it very, very difficult to ramp up or ramp down,” he told The Sault Star.

Inventory needs to be ordered, staff scheduled and personal protective equipment and protocols put in place.

“This real need and desire to have a bit of a longer-term plan, a more shared plan,” said Ring. “If we’re in this altogether, we’re in it altogether and we need to take that kind of focus.”

At issue, Ring said is the significant number of people who have ignored the health care regulations put in place during the pandemic. And he notes that historic evidence indicates the second wave of any pandemic is worst than the first.

Government statistics suggest about one-third of Ontarians are not following public health advice, which largely contributes to the spread of the virus.

“I don’t believe those numbers are as high in Northern Ontario and that makes a provincial lockdown all the more frustrating,” he said. “We need to really think about the long-term economic impact of the lockdown.”

Ring was hopeful that small business could be put on the same level playing field and keep their doors open with safety protocols in place and limiting the numbers of people in stores.

“It’s easier to manage 1,000 square feet than it is to manage 150,000 square feet and the individuals that are in there. I think people would be inclined to go to those (smaller) retailers because it supports local business and it supports your local economy in different ways than perhaps a Walmart might,” he said.

Ring said people need to take responsibility for their actions and fears the small business owner is taking the brunt of the suffering.

“This lockdown is a result of people’s action. People have got to come to realize that they need to adhere to the health guidelines for the common good of all,” he said.

He also fears for self-employed entrepreneurs during the second lockdown. While employment levels have returned to pre-pandemic levels, self-employment continues to drop.

Algoma Public Health’s chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Loo said as cases continue to climb across the province, additional measures are needed to flatten the curve and preserve capacity at hospitals.

Northern Ontario hospitals, and especially those in smaller communities have an even smaller capacity are are put at further risk if numbers of positive coronavirus cases continues to grow, she said.

Loo said area residents should be concerned with the growing number of positive cases in the region and need to recommit to public health advice and stay at home as much as possible.

“By now we all know the actions we should be taking and we need to recommit to them and get through this together,” Loo said. “We need to support each other and rally around each other because staying in quarantine for 14 days is very difficult.”

—-With files from Brian Kelly.