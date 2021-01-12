Article content

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has issued a state of emergency and is imposing a 28-day lockdown across the province.

Lockdown measures will begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning, ordering people to stay at home unless they require essential needs like groceries or prescriptions, accessing health care, for exercise or for essential care worker.

LOCKDOWN! Ontario issues stay-at-home order

Ford said the order is “a drastic measure, one we don’t take lightly” and enforcement efforts and inspections will be increased across communities.

The order is designed to restrict movement of citizens and reduce daily contact with others outside an immediate household in an attempt to flatten the growing curve of the coronavirus that is stressing the province’s health care system.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people.

Employers are ordered to ensure that any employee who can work from home, does so.

Limits will also be put on construction projects and sites but essential projects will be permitted to continue.