Lockdown puts skids on skating at pavilion

PRINCE TOWNSHIP The state of emergency declared recently by Ontario Premier Doug Ford to combat the spread of COVID-19 has led to the closure of the skating rink at Prince Township’s events pavilion.

At council’s recent meeting, which took place on Zoom, Mayor Ken Lamming said the rink would close to comply with the provincial stay-at-home order, which prohibits outdoor gatherings of more than five people.

Lamming said the closure was necessary, because the township could not expect rink maintenance volunteers to supervise the pavilion constantly to make sure only five skaters were on the ice at once.

The rink will remain closed until the provincial state of emergency ends, Lamming said.

In other news, council passed Bylaw 2021-05, which enters the township into an agreement with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for the provision of fire protection in wild-land areas from April 1 to Oct. 31.