‘Rod Myers was one of a kind ...’ Longtime chiropractor, healer, friend and mentor to many remembered

Article content A longtime Sault Ste. Marie chiropractor has lost his battle to cancer. Dr. Rodney Myers, 65, died Saturday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Rod Myers was one of a kind ...’ Back to video Myers had practised as a chiropractor in Sault Ste. Marie since 1978 and, in recent years, added his son, Dr. Chris Myers, to the very busy clinic. Myers was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in late 2019. While he took some time away from his clinic for treatment, he returned to a lighter schedule last fall, often telling patients he didn’t plan on staying home. He worked until Christmas when he learned his cancer had spread. “He was the king of one-liners,” his son, Chis, told the Sault Star Monday. “When people asked how he was doing, he would always say, ‘Better than I deserve.’ He was humble and always grateful to be there and spend time with his family and he never felt sorry for himself. He accepted things that came his way and he made the best of every day.” Myers leaves behind his wife, Helene, and a large family, including countless foster children who have been part of the home for many years.

Article content The couple was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 during a presentation ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25. They were recognized for giving back to their community by opening their home to many foster children. Chris said his father will be remembered for his vast experience and ability to diagnose not only chiropractic issues but other medical issues as well and refer patients to the right medical doctors. “He treated everyone the same. It wasn’t unknown to spend an hour in the waiting room, but his patients knew that once they did see him, they were the only ones in the room, not all the others waiting and he always paid very close attention to them,” Chris said. The happy-go-lucky Myers created a “wonderful” working environment for his staff and patients, Chris said. “People come to the clinic in pain and sometimes, because of that, they may not always be at their best, but he was always able to bring out the best in everyone and they left feeling better physically but also mentally and emotionally,” he said. “His clinical skills and diagnostic ability was second to none but, sometimes, pain can be produced by stress and emotional issues and he was always able to pick up on those things.” In addition to treating patents for their physical ailments, Myers also served as a friend, mentor and life coach to many, creating many friendships along the way. News of his death resulted in hundreds of tributes being posted on social media platforms.

Article content His patients, family and friends, penned messages expressing their sorrow and noting Myers’s work ethic, kindness, perseverance and friendship. “Rod Myers was one of a kind, for those of you who were fortunate enough to have known him will know that the love for his family and his chiropractor clinic was his passion in life,” penned one Saultite. “Rod was a dear friend and is someone I always looked up to. His clinic brought our families together. His work ethic, kindness, perseverance and his long hours are legendary,” wrote another. Chris said it wasn’t uncommon for his father to work 12-hour days, have dinner with his family and then exercise for another hour. “He exercised every day of his life,” he said. When away from his clinic, Myers loved to run, bike, ski at Searchmont and go boating and camping during the summer. Chris worked in the clinic throughout high school and university and decided to follow in his father’s footsteps because he loved the positive attitude his father created for others. “I don’t think we ever had an argument in the office. We always got along and he had such a positive effect on others and I saw that and I wanted to carry on the family legacy,” Chris said. He’s not the only one. Chris said his father is one of the pioneers of the profession in Sault Ste. Marie and urged others to follow the same career path. In his early years, Myers shared an office with Dr. Lorne Jarrett. Jarrett, semi-retired, returned to share an office with Myers and assisted with the practice last year when Myers was taking time off for his cancer treatments.

