Article content Stephen Alexander knows a bit about bringing craft beer of all tastes and textures to Sault Ste. Marie. As the architect of the Sault Ste. Marie Festival of Beer, the publican gave chiefly Ontario craft breweries, big and small, the chance to showcase their suds here for years. So when COVID-19 turned off the taps March 17, 2020 at Loplops, the downtown bar he established in 2003, the wheels began to turn. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Loplops gets crafty during closure Back to video Although occasionally equipped with a front patio, the Queen Street pub’s stock in trade always leaned much more toward offering interesting brews — Loplops was the first Sault pub to offer Moosehead on tap — and live, original music. Like so many business owners directly affected by the pandemic, especially those in the food and beverage sector, Alexander had to map out a survival strategy. Taking a take path less travelled, he opted to tap into his love of and familiarity with craft beer, not to mention the industry connections he’s made over the years. The result: Loplop Bottle Shop, opened in May, which sells Ontario craft beers not available at area LCBOs and Beer Stores. Products from Whiprsnapr Brewing Co., of Nepean, Ont., and Broken Stick Brewing Co., of Hammond, Ont., are among the many offerings now available here. And beers brewed by Full Beard Brewing Co., of Timmins, not carried by Sault retailers, are stocked. In total, Loplop Bottle Shop currently features shy of 150 beers never sold before in the Sault.

Article content “We’re known for our music and our beer selection. This is an opportunity to kind of get back in,” Alexander told the Sault Star in a recent interview. “It is a lot of work for me but it’s also a lot of fun. It was challenge because it was a forced closing and a forced reexamination of what we were doing.” Alexander said as soon as he came to terms with the new reality as an opportunity, he looked at the matter through a different lens. “I could have complained about not being open, but, really, it gave me an opportunity to spend more time at home, it allowed me to get refreshed, it allowed me to see things a little bit differently,” he added. “And I think that as far as moving forward in this kind of world and the economy, I think that you have to change.” Products are sometimes couriered here and Alexander has had to hit the road himself. Partnerships have been formed with, say, an Ottawa brewery to have beer from small regional breweries delivered there and then picked up. The operation, Alexander said, is especially a boon to small outfits whose products are that much more difficult to market. “If you’re doing a small run or if you’re a small brewery, you just can’t get into the LCBO,” he said. “The is kind of our advantage. We can bring in seasonals, we can bring in small-batch (offerings), we can bring in a lot of different stuff.” Currently, everything’s online at what Alexander dubs a “boutique” shop. Indeed. Website visitors are invited to browse brews by categories, which include: New to the shop, type, style, IBU (International Bitterness Units), ABV (alcohol by volume) and brewery.

Article content Alexander says seasoned beer drinkers dig details, but half of the fun for him is introducing newbies to craft culture. “The experienced beer drinkers, they already have an idea of what they’re looking for,” he added. “I’m really trying to broaden it for some of the people who are just getting interested in craft beer are getting the products they like. “I don’t want people to get a beer that’s not for them where they’re expecting it to be an easy drinking lager or Pilsner. But now they’re drinking an 8.9 per cent double IPA. Then, all of a sudden, they don’t like any craft beer because they’ve had a bad experience.” Touting one beer over another is not on the menu, Alexander said. The motivation is more to “welcome them in.” “I’m not describing (one product) as the best beer you’ll ever have, because everybody describes all their beers that way,” he added. “What I try to say is, ‘If you’re looking at an America-style Pilsner, usually it’s about this per cent and usually it’s about this bitterness. So that people have an idea of what they’re drinking.” Alexander said he believes his operation is different, principally due to geography. In more populous southern Ontario where there are so many craft breweries — the Sault has two — selection is endless. Not so much here. “It’s definitely unique because of the opportunity that living in Northern Ontario afforded us. That’s fun.” To sell beer as such, outfits such as Loplops, must include a food component; the pub has teamed up with different restaurants, offering portions of their menus to go along with beer selection.

Article content The law, Alexander said, is worded “pretty loosely” so restaurants and bars are allowed to “interpret them” and “explore different ways of going about it.” Further plans for Loplop Bottle Shop include renovating the building’s front area into an “actual” bottle shop and erecting a small front patio. “You could come down and actually purchase beer, drink it on the patio and, if you do like the beer, you could purchase it to go,” Alexander said, adding the plan also includes bringing in unique ciders, mixed drinks and spirits. “Almost like a boutique type of bottle shop,” he said. Will Loplops ever return to its former self? Alexander is not committing to any specific goal. “I would like to see it come back,” he added. “The reality is I’m not really too sure how people are going to react and how long it’s going to take for people to feel comfortable going out in crowds.” But when things start opening again and bands begin hitting the Trans-Canada, “that would mean we would be open a little bit more.” Perhaps not featuring a nightly open bar, but at least 16 shows a year. “So we can keep our community interested,” Alexander said. “We’ve had such an amazing run of different musicians and artists who have come through our community over the last two decades (Great Lake Swimmers, Cowboy Junkies, The Good Lovelies, just to name a fraction) and the amount of locals who have toured with them or played with them or have been inspired by them. It’s been amazing to see our music and our art community grow.” Evolution in business is the name of the game, Alexander said. For him, the pandemic just prompted things a tad. “If you’re going to be in business for 20 years, you have to be able to change, and this kind of reenforced that idea,” he added. “It’s been nice. I get to see things through some different eyes now.” jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

