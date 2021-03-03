LTC residents, FN elders completing second dose: APH

Article content

Long-term care home residents and First Nations elder care lodges are completing their second doses of COVID-19 immunization, Algoma Public Health says.

This week, first doses are also being administered to long-term care home staff and essential caregivers and highest priority health-care workers, as determined by the province’s health-care worker prioritization guidance.

Once first doses have been provided to all staff, essential caregivers and residents of long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes, and First Nations elder care homes, APH will work with partners to make vaccines available to the remainder of Phase 1 populations.

This means that, as long as vaccine supply continues to arrive in Algoma in the coming weeks in March, immunization will begin to be offered to adults 80 and older, and will continue to be offered to priority Indigenous adults in both on-reserve and urban settings, APH says.