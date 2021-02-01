MacGregor remembered as 'all-around mayor'

Don MacGregor was active in politics from a member of the former Tarentorus council, to Sault Ste. Marie councillor and mayor and provincial Liberal candidate.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Feb 01, 2021  •  20 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Former Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Don MacGregor passed away Jan 29, 2021. Photo by Sault Star archives

A former Sault Ste. Marie mayor has died.

Don MacGregor died Jan. 29. He is predeceased by his wife, Dawna, and survived by his children Nancy, Murray, David and Robert.

MacGregor had a long political life. He served as mayor of Sault Ste. Marie from 1980 to 1985 and was an alderman from 1965 to 1971 and 1979 to 1980.

Prior to that, he was a member of the Tarentorus council, from 1962 to 1964.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Mayor MacGregor,” said Mayor Christian Provenzano. “Sault Ste. Marie is a better place because of his public service and we are grateful for his dedication to our community.”

Provenzano said MacGregor served the community as a mayor and alderman, as well as “committed his time and energy” to several boards and committees, such as the Queenstown board of management, Transportation Commission, Chamber of Commerce board of directors and the Algoma College board of trustees.

“I want to recognize his family and express my deepest condolences during this difficult time,” Provenzano said.

Former Sault Ste. Marie mayor and CAO Joe Fratesi remembers MacGregor as “a great gentleman.”

Fratesi ran against him and replaced MacGregor as mayor in 1985.

“We may have had different ideas on where the city should go, but we always respected each other and the city was first in everything he did,” Fratesi said.

MacGregor was able to balance working at Algoma Steel during the day and spend his afternoons and evenings conducting his duties as mayor.

“When you are a councillor and then a mayor for many years, you live and breath the city, its issues and its accomplishments,” Fratesi said.

But that wasn’t the end of MacGregor’s involvement in politics or the community.

In 1986 he became president of the Economic Development Corp., and was an outspoken advocate of its autonomy.

In 1987 he was unsuccessful in his attempt to seek the provincial Liberal nomination but a second attempt in 1990 was more successful and he was supported in that bid by Fratesi.

MacGregor began his career at Algoma Steel in 1954 as a roll changer in the roll shop. In 1965, he was promoted to foreman of the bearings and roll shop in the cold mill. He completed his career as a foreman roll grinding in the hot mill when he retired in 1992, said Brenda Stenta, manager of communications and branding at Algoma Steel.

MacGregor, as mayor, will be remembered most for revitalizing Queen Street in the early 1980s and creating the transit terminal and bus barns.

Art Gualazzi, also a long-time former alderman, remembers MacGregor as an “all-around mayor.”

“Don was a man who always wanted to be an all-around mayor and include athletic fields in our city and make sure that he represented the ordinary citizen,” Gualazzi said. “He was very conscientious of budgets and was very involved in the community.”

MacGregor enjoyed sports and played baseball for many years. He was also an advocate of the Sault Ste. Marie Bandettes drum and bugle corps.

When he exited politics following his 1985 defeat for another mayoral term, MacGregor said he would prepare himself for retirement. In a Sault Star article, he described his initial adjustment to non-political life as a difficult one after spending more than 40 hours a week at city hall.

During his life in politics, MacGregor also served as chairman of the board of directors for the then Association for the Mentally Retarded and chair of the community services board. He was also involved in the Friendship Games and the Games for the Disabled in the 1970s.

Flags at city facilities will be flown at half-mast.