A former Sault Ste. Marie mayor has died.
Don MacGregor died Jan. 29. He is predeceased by his wife, Dawna, and survived by his children Nancy, Murray, David and Robert.
MacGregor remembered as 'all-around mayor'
MacGregor had a long political life. He served as mayor of Sault Ste. Marie from 1980 to 1985 and was an alderman from 1965 to 1971 and 1979 to 1980.
Prior to that, he was a member of the Tarentorus council, from 1962 to 1964.
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Mayor MacGregor,” said Mayor Christian Provenzano. “Sault Ste. Marie is a better place because of his public service and we are grateful for his dedication to our community.”
Provenzano said MacGregor served the community as a mayor and alderman, as well as “committed his time and energy” to several boards and committees, such as the Queenstown board of management, Transportation Commission, Chamber of Commerce board of directors and the Algoma College board of trustees.