MacGregor remembered as 'all-around mayor'

Article content continued

“I want to recognize his family and express my deepest condolences during this difficult time,” Provenzano said.

Former Sault Ste. Marie mayor and CAO Joe Fratesi remembers MacGregor as “a great gentleman.”

Fratesi ran against him and replaced MacGregor as mayor in 1985.

“We may have had different ideas on where the city should go, but we always respected each other and the city was first in everything he did,” Fratesi said.

MacGregor was able to balance working at Algoma Steel during the day and spend his afternoons and evenings conducting his duties as mayor.

“When you are a councillor and then a mayor for many years, you live and breath the city, its issues and its accomplishments,” Fratesi said.

But that wasn’t the end of MacGregor’s involvement in politics or the community.

In 1986 he became president of the Economic Development Corp., and was an outspoken advocate of its autonomy.

In 1987 he was unsuccessful in his attempt to seek the provincial Liberal nomination but a second attempt in 1990 was more successful and he was supported in that bid by Fratesi.

MacGregor began his career at Algoma Steel in 1954 as a roll changer in the roll shop. In 1965, he was promoted to foreman of the bearings and roll shop in the cold mill. He completed his career as a foreman roll grinding in the hot mill when he retired in 1992, said Brenda Stenta, manager of communications and branding at Algoma Steel.

MacGregor, as mayor, will be remembered most for revitalizing Queen Street in the early 1980s and creating the transit terminal and bus barns.