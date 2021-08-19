Mail-in ballots could mean 'days' before election winner determined

Counting mail-in ballots won't start until the day after the election.

It’s already been called an election campaign like no other, but now Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer says the results of the Sept. 20 election may not be known until days after votes are cast.

Stephane Perrault said election results could be delayed because of measures needed to ensure the integrity of mail-in ballots and that voters haven’t cast two ballots – one by mail in, the other at a poll.

If voters choose to use the mail-in ballot system to avoid close contact at the polls, it will take longer for returning officers to count those ballots, he said.

Mail-in ballots from Canadians living abroad and from military members will be counted in Ottawa and included in results released on election night.

Statistics show the 2019 election saw 50,000 mail in ballots received but Elections Canada is anticipating that number could grow to two-to-three million ballots this election, thus slowing the official results for days.

It’s anticipated the delays could run anywhere between two to five days.

Elections Canada said that those wanting to vote by mail-in ballot should get their kits in early. Applications should be filed online or by contacting any Elections Canada office before Sept. 14. A voting kit is mailed to the individual to complete and return in a prepaid envelope. Deadlines apply.

Perrault said that Canadians who choose to vote in person should note that more than 250,000 polling officers hired for the job won’t be required to have vaccinations against COVID-19, but public safety measures will be taken at the polling stations.