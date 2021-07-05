Police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 0-100 block of Great Northern Road on Friday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Upon arriving at the scene officers learned one of the vehicles, a commercial moving truck, failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man arrested after crashing, fleeing the scene: Police Back to video

Officers reported they located a vehicle matching the description a short time later on Salisbury Avenue and attempted a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle fled the area.

Officers did not pursue but observed the vehicle travel toward downtown.

Police reported they located the vehicle again in a parking lot in the 100 block of Spring Street. Another traffic stop was initiated but, yet again, the vehicle fled from police, striking a residence and a parked vehicle in the area, fleeing at a high rate of speed westbound on Wellington Street West.

Officers did not pursue.

Around 10:40 p.m. police reported they observed a man matching the description of the driver walking on Cathcart Street near Beverly Street along with two women, who were also observed in the vehicle.

The man was arrested and later identified as the accused. A subsequent search found the accused in possession of keys for a commercial moving truck which was located in the 200 block of Hudson Street.

Jacob Boyer, 25, is charged with dangerous operation, flight from peace officer and two counts of breach of probation.

He was held for bail court.