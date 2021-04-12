Man faces assault charge

The Sault Star
Apr 12, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service headquarters (SUPPLIED PHOTO)
Police say that on Friday a man was involved in an altercation at a residence in the 300 block of Albert Street West and stabbed a person with an unknown sharp object before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Officers report they located the accused at 12:35 p.m. and arrested him.

Shawn Seymour, 19,  is charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was held for WASH court.

