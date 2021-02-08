Man faces multiple charges

Feb 08, 2021

A man faces a number of charges in connection with alleged armed robberies early Saturday.

Police say that at 12:35 a.m., the accused attended a business in the 1200 block of Trunk Road, pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money and property. The clerk co-operated and the accused left with an undisclosed amount of money and property.

It’s further alleged that at 12:45 a.m., the man attended a business in the 300 block of McNabb Street, pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money and property. The clerk co-operated and the accused again left with an undisclosed amount of money and property.

Police also say that at 1:08 a.m., the accused attended a business in the 600 block of Second Line West, put fuel in his vehicle and left without paying.

Officers located the accused a short time later in the 500 block of Cooper Street. Later Saturday, police carried out a search warrant at a residence in the same block, where they say they located a loaded 20-gauge shotgun.

Mark Rose, 41, is charged with:

•    Robbery using a Firearm x2;

• Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose x2;

• Carrying a Concealed Weapon x2;

• Pointing a Firearm x2;

• Using a Firearm while Committing an Offence;

• Knowingly Possessing an Unauthorized Firearm;

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x3;

• Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition x2;

• Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition x2;

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x2;

• Possession of a Firearm Knowing the Serial Number has been Tampered With;

• Theft under $5,000.

He was held for bail court.