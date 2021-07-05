Man struck by bat sustains serious injuries: Police

Police continue their investigation after a man was sent to hospital on the weekend with serious injuries after police say he was struck by a bat.

On Saturday at around 4 a.m., officers responded to a dispute in the 0-100 block of Pentagon Boulevard where they found a male victim suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to hospital.

The initial investigation determined the victim was struck in the head with a baseball bat. Officers have identified a suspect currently wanted for aggravated assault in relation to this incident.

The initial investigation determined the victim was struck in the head with a baseball bat. Officers have identified a suspect currently wanted for aggravated assault in relation to this incident.

Police say that in “consideration of public safety,” the name of the suspect is not being released at this time. There has been substantial social media activity about this incident, police say.

“This release is being issued, in part, to dispel any false information circulating online. We believe withholding specific information about the wanted suspect is in the best interest of public safety,” police say.

Police discourage members of the community from confronting people they “believe are involved in criminal activity.”

The public should direct such concerns to police by calling 911 in cases of emergency and 705-949-6300 for less urgent concerns.