Man uttered threats on social media, police say

Jeffrey Ougler
Aug 09, 2021
A man was charged after police say the accused uttered threats.

On Aug. 3 at around 2:03 p.m., officers attended the accused’s residence after receiving complaints he was threatening to harm people in social media posts. He was arrested.

Darryl McMillan, 36, is charged with uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.

