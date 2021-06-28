Man uttered threats, police say

Article content

Police charged a man Sunday with assault with a weapon.

Officers report that around 11 a.m. the accused approached a residence in the 100 block of Albert Street East, knocked on the door and repeatedly threatened the occupant with an axe then entered the home. At this time the accused experienced a medical event and lost consciousness, police say.

The occupant called police and officers “quickly” responded along with EMS. The accused was taken to hospital and later arrested.

Jordan Myron, 27, is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and being unlawfully in a dwelling. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.