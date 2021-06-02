Manitoulin OPP partner with local services to support sexual assault survivors

Article content

Manitoulin OPP encourage those looking for information about sexual assault investigations or the criminal justice system, or looking to access resources for survivors of sexual assault, to contact the OPP or its local partners in their area.

“The OPP utilizes a victim-centred and trauma-informed approach to investigations with the expectation of mitigating victim/survivor impact, and has engaged in these community partnerships as a way to educate individuals on the CJS and other restorative justice options for survivors of sexual assault,” the police service said in a release.

“The North East Region’s Victim Response Support Unit recognizes the difficulty in reporting sexual assault and encourages individuals to contact them or one of their partners local to Manitoulin Island for information, support and resources.”

Those partners include:

– Manitoulin Health Centre

– Noojmowin Teg Health Centre — Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Services (Ka Naad Maa Go)

– Children’s Aid Society of the Districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin

– Kina Gbezhgomi Child and Family Services

– Manitoulin Northshore Victim Services

– Nookomisnaang Shelter for victims of Family Violence (men, women,

youth and families)

– Manitoulin Family Resources Centre — Haven House Shelter

In an emergency, call 911 or dial 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP said it is looking into similar partnership initiatives throughout its North East Region.