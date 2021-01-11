Mayor urges community to do their part to flatten the curve

Article content

Mayor Christian Provenzano made another plea to the community, encouraging residents to follow public health advice so that COVID-19 case numbers in Sault Ste. Marie can again drop.

Provenzano noted that the number of cases has increased dramatically over the past several weeks and a real effort has to be made to flatten the curve.

The multiple positive COVID tests reported now are because of occurrences and actions that have taken place over the past 10 to 14 days, namely through the Christmas and New Year’s celebration period, he said.

Currently, data from Algoma Public Health indicates there are 46 active cases the region, all in Sault Ste. Marie and central Algoma.

Since the pandemic began, the region has seen 128 confirmed cases, with 82 resolved. There have been no deaths.

Provenzano noted that many of the most recent cases are classified as close contact – or coming in direct contact with another positive case.