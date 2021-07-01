Medical school receives full accreditation for its MD degree 

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine has received full accreditation of its educational program leading to a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree.

The review, originally scheduled as an in-person on-site visit, became the first in Canada to undergo a two-step virtual visit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I congratulate NOSM faculty, staff, and students who worked hard to maintain full accreditation of the MD program,” Dr. Lee Toner, the interim associate dean of Undergraduate Medical Education, said in a release.

“Events from this past year have really been challenging for our medical school. I’m proud of our commitment to continuous quality improvement and the dedication to finding solutions, particularly when obstacles are outside of our control.”

Accreditation is a process by which institutions and programs voluntarily undergo an extensive peer evaluation of their compliance with accepted standards for quality education.

The Committee on Accreditation of Canada Medical Schools provides assurance to medical students and the health-care sector that educational programs meet national standards for educational quality.

On top of the challenges of operating a medical school during a pandemic, NOSM has also been affected by Laurentian University’s insolvency.

The university is affiliated with NOSM for degree-granting purposes, and the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act proceedings, commenced on Feb. 1, 2020, will have implications on some standards of accreditation.

NOSM said this situation will require monitoring.

“With legislation passed on June 3 to make NOSM a stand-alone university, we continue our commitment to the strategic priority of maintaining the highest standards of accreditation across all our programs,” said Dr. Sarita Verma, NOSM dean, president, and CEO.

“The school will continue its mission to improve the health of Northern Ontarians by being socially accountable in its education and research programs and advocating for health equity,” Dr. Verma said.

“NOSM will lead in health and wellness for our employees and learners and become a global example of social accountability in action.”

