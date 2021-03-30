





Mental health, addictions services shift will create more ‘seamless’ system: Official APH services transferred to CMHA Algoma Thursday

Article content The transfer of Algoma Public Health mental health and addictions services to Canadian Mental Health Association Algoma (CMHA Algoma) will created a more “seamless” system, says CMHA Algoma’s chief executive officer. Health units have been looking at returning to their core mandated services, says Annette Katajamaki, adding APH was the only Ontario health unit that still provided any mental health and additions direct service delivery. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mental health, addictions services shift will create more ‘seamless’ system: Official Back to video The move, she said, is something officials have been “talking about and thinking through” for a few years. “We wanted to really create a more seamless access to the additions and mental health system in Algoma,” Katajamaki told the Sault Star Tuesday afternoon. “We were looking at how we could create a better access point for clients because we often hear from our community that they don’t know where to go.” On Thursday, the community alcohol/drug assessment and community mental health programs currently administered through APH will officially transition over to the renamed Canadian Mental Health Association Algoma (CMHA Algoma).

Article content There’s several regional agencies providing addictions and mental health services and programs. “Now there’s one less. So, hopefully, more people will have the right entry into the system,” Katajamaki said. “It creates a bigger critical mass, too, so that we can provide a more robust program and realign staff to provide the services where they’re most needed.” CMHA Algoma is also redesigning its model of service to include a single point of access for incoming calls and referrals that, officials say, will align well with best-practice priorities for mental health and addictions. Officials, Katajamaki said, were aware of duplication of services. “We have case management. They have case management. So how do we decide where the client is going to go?” she added. Waiting lists were getting “confusing,” Katajamaki said. “In the absence of getting any service, people will get on every waiting list they can,” she added. “So, we’re never sure how many people exactly are waiting for service because they may actually be on multiple lists.” The Roadmap to Wellness: a plan to build Ontario’s mental health and addictions system (2020), has identified the system challenges related to “Ontarians not knowing what services exist or where or how to get help,” and identifies improving access as a priority for Ontario. CMHA Algoma says the new access model will allow clients to be immediately linked to a staff person, who will connect the individual to the appropriate mental health and addictions support services.

Article content “We really wanted to improve communication between our staff, but also amongst other agencies in the community,” Katajamaki said. Agencies decided to treat this move as a “sale of business” and all existing APH staff under the addictions and mental health umbrella are transitioning into CMHA employment. This will see 40 to 45 staff transferred, which just about doubles staffing and allows some services CMHA did not provide in the past, Katajamaki said. “It will provide a continuum of service for the clients so that they’re not jumping back and forth,” she added. “Hopefully, whatever their needs are, we can address as one agency versus two with multiple programs.” Funding APH currently receives from the North East Local Health Integration Network, or as it’s transferring into Ontario Health, will all also shifted. This officially was in place April 1, 2020, but CMHA had a “buy-back of service” agreement with APH “just to give us the time to build our new model of services here at CMHA,” Katajamaki said. As Canadian Mental Health Association Sault Ste. Marie branch will service clients across Algoma District, the organization will now be known as Canadian Mental Health Association Algoma – Mental Health and Addictions Services, which Katajamaki said, better reflects services delivered across the region. “We really wanted people to know that we’re not looking at separating those two domains in a person’s life,” Katajamaki said. “They need to be dealt with at the same time, not separately.”

Article content More bricks and mortar space has been secured. “But that’s not top of mind right now,” Katajamaki said. “We’re really looking at making sure that we have our service delivery model down, that the staff and the clients that are transitioning are welcomed and supported through this transition.” At some point, officials will have to look at alternate locations or, “hopefully,” a central location. “But, a lot of the work we do is in the community, so it may, in fact, reduce our footprint from a brick and mortar perspective as we co-locate with other like-minded agencies,” Katajamaki said. jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

