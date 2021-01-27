Metis plan downtown cultural centre

The Metis Association of Ontario's cultural centre will highlight art and culture and the history of the Metis in the area.

Sault Ste. Marie city council meets Monday at 4:30 p.m. - virtually.

The Metis Nation of Ontario is establishing a cultural centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

City council approved a planning application earlier this week that will see the former St. John’s Church at John and Albert streets be transformed into a cultural centre, an assembly hall and house the association’s offices.

The cultural centre is geared to preserving the Metis culture and the rich heritage of the area, said applicant Jason Naccarato on behalf of the Metis Nation of Ontario.

“The Metis have a rich heritage in this area and this project will showcase that history,” he told city council.

The project is also in line with city council’s efforts through the economic development department and FutureSSM.

The former Anglican church is in an area surrounded by residential recreational and cultural uses.

While parking at the facility has been reduced, Naccarato said arrangements have been made with the school board to utilize the parking lot at Etienne Brule school if a large gathering or cultural event is held.

City planning director Don McConnell said the reduced parking is permitted in the downtown core based on existing bylaws, that the building size will not change and that there is other downtown street parking available in the area.

The Metis Nation of Ontario plans to use the former church as a museum to display historical artwork, artifacts and its history in the area.

The former hall building will be a gathering place and location to hold traditional dance and art classes, festivals and meetings.

What once was a rectory will be renovated into office space for the Metis Nation of Ontario to support its association and community programs.

Ward 2 Coun. Luke Dufour gave kudos to the group for reusing the building in the downtown area.

“I wish them luck with this development,” he said.

The city planning department report said the property is surrounded by a number of community facilities, including a public swimming pool, ice rink, pump track, playground, community garden and the former Etienne Brule school, in the heart of the city’s downtown. The Hub Trail and new transit station location will provide good access to the location.

The planning report notes the application complements the area’s recreational and cultural character and will reactivate the property’s former community-based use.