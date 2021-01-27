Metis plan downtown cultural centre

Article content

The Metis Nation of Ontario is establishing a cultural centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

City council approved a planning application earlier this week that will see the former St. John’s Church at John and Albert streets be transformed into a cultural centre, an assembly hall and house the association’s offices.

The cultural centre is geared to preserving the Metis culture and the rich heritage of the area, said applicant Jason Naccarato on behalf of the Metis Nation of Ontario.

“The Metis have a rich heritage in this area and this project will showcase that history,” he told city council.

The project is also in line with city council’s efforts through the economic development department and FutureSSM.

The former Anglican church is in an area surrounded by residential recreational and cultural uses.

While parking at the facility has been reduced, Naccarato said arrangements have been made with the school board to utilize the parking lot at Etienne Brule school if a large gathering or cultural event is held.