Missing man last seen May 14

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting public assistance to locate 46-year-old Stephen Smith.

Smith was last seen on May 14 in the area of Turner Avenue. He is described as six feet, two inches in height, with an average build, weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Sault Ste. Marie Police at 705-949-6300.